Kimbho, a social messaging app launched by yoga guru Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved Ltd, disappeared from Google PlayStore on Thursday, a day after it was launched. It is not visible on the iOS app store either. , NDTV reported. Some initial reports had compared Patanjali’s app to global messaging platform WhatsApp.

Can #kimbho create a space dominated by @WhatsApp just on being #swadeshi So far just around 5k installations and reviews are full of issues and concerns. Nevertheless, seems Patanjali is getting serious about communications. pic.twitter.com/JRsmYxu6so — Faisal Kawoosa (@fainalysis) May 30, 2018

An anonymous French hacker who goes by the name Elliott Anderson on Twitter called Kimbho a “security disaster”. He said he could access the messages of all users once he downloaded the app. Anderson also said that the app was a copy of another, as the description and screenshots in the stores were the same.

Alderson has previously tweeted about security weaknesses in Aadhaar and other government initiatives.

Hi @KimbhoApp before trying to compete #WhatsApp, you can try to secure your app. It's possible to choose a security code between 0001 and 9999 and send it to the number of your choice #kimbhoApp pic.twitter.com/YQqK8lfIeI — Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) May 30, 2018

The @KimbhoApp is a copy paste of another #application. The description and the screenshots in the app stores are the same. Moreover, the #Kimbho app is making request to bolomessenger[.]com pic.twitter.com/gOKOhash5X — Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) May 31, 2018

Ok, I will stop here. The #Kimbho #android #app is a security disaster. I can access the messages of all the users...🤦‍♂️ — Elliot Alderson (@fs0c131y) May 30, 2018

“Now Bharat will speak. After launching sim cards, Ramdev has launched a new messaging application called Kimbho,” Patanjali spokesperson SK Tijarawala had said on Wednesday. On May 27, Patanjali had launched “Swadeshi Samriddhi SIM cards”, in a tie-up with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited.

“Now WhatsApp will be given competition,” Tijarawala said, adding that Kimbho is a Sanskrit word which means “How are you?”