United States President Donald Trump on Thursday met reality television star Kim Kardashian West at the White House to discuss prison reform. Kardashian West is reported to have asked the president to pardon Alice Marie Johnson, a 63-year-old serving a life sentence for a first-time non-violent drug offence, reported The Guardian.

Great meeting with @KimKardashian today, talked about prison reform and sentencing. pic.twitter.com/uOy4UJ41JF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2018

“I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon,” the reality television star tweeted after the meeting. “It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms Alice Marie Johnson...”

Trump’s senior adviser Jared Kushner was among the officials who attended the meeting. Prison reform has been one of Kushner’s key agenda. Earlier this month, the House Judiciary Committee approved

the First Step Act, which will expand programs for prisoners and allow for more home confinement, reported CNN.

In August, Trump pardoned Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, a Trump supporter who was convicted of violating a court order to halt traffic patrols targeting immigrants, reported Reuters.

I would like to thank President Trump for his time this afternoon. It is our hope that the President will grant clemency to Ms. Alice Marie Johnson who is serving a life sentence for a first-time, non-violent drug offense. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 31, 2018

Kardashian West’s husband, rapper Kanye West, drew criticism last month for a tweet supporting Trump. He also posted a photo of him wearing a cap with Trump’s campaign slogan “Make America Great Again”.