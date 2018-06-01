Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Indian businesses use Singapore as a spring board for the Association of South East Asian Nations. Modi is on the last leg of his five-day tour of Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore. The prime minister said a bilateral agreement on naval logistical cooperation had been signed.

During a joint press conference with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Modi said cyber security, extremism and terrorism will be important areas of cooperation. Lee Hsien said: “We will also celebrate the 25th anniversary of annual Singapore-India maritime bilateral exercise this year.”

Modi said the air traffic between India and Singapore is growing rapidly and that the two governments were working on an air traffic agreement. “We have been able to conclude successfully the second review of comprehensive economic cooperation agreement but we agreed this is not just our target and goal but this only means to an end,” Modi said.

Modi is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual security summit, later on Friday.

After arriving in Singapore on Thursday, Modi launched three Indian mobile payment apps – RuPay, BHIM and State Bank of India. “The international launch of RuPay, BHIM and UPI based remittance app in Singapore, represents Digital India initiative and our renewed partnership,” Modi said.