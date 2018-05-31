Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his newly-elected counterpart Mahathir Mohamad in Malaysia on Thursday. The prime minister is in the second leg of his five-day tour to Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.

“The two leaders had a productive exchange of views on strengthening our strategic partnership,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said on Twitter. “Malaysia is a strategic partner and a priority country in our Act East Policy.” Modi and Mahathir discussed ways to boost economic and cultural relations between India and Malaysia, PTI reported.

Modi is among the first leaders to meet Mahathir Mohamad, who became the oldest elected leader earlier this month.

Glad to have met Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad. I thank him for the warm welcome. We had productive discussions on further cementing India-Malaysia ties. @chedetofficial pic.twitter.com/o8n7aMMS7e — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 31, 2018

Deputy Prime Minister of Malaysia Dr. Wan Azizah called on PM @narendramodi during PM's brief stop over in Kuala Lumpur. Good discussion took place to take our relationship to newer heights. Former DPM Anwar Ibrahim was also present. pic.twitter.com/2wssbFOf3i — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) May 31, 2018

PM @narendramodi met Malaysian PM Dr Mahathir Mohamad in Kuala Lumpur. The two leaders had a productive exchange of views on strengthening our strategic partnership. PM congratulated Dr. Mahathir on assuming the post of Prime Minister of Malaysia. @chedetofficial @hcikl pic.twitter.com/Y1YjZWSqDL — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) May 31, 2018

After a brief stopover in Malaysia, Modi left for Singapore on Thursday. He is expected to deliver a keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue, an annual security summit, on Friday.

During the first leg of his three-nation tour, Modi met Indonesian President Joko Widodo and the Indian diaspora in Jakarta. Modi and Widodo signed 15 memorandums of understanding in fields such as defence, scientific and technological cooperation, railways and health. Modi also visited the Kalibata Heroes Cemetery and the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta.

While addressing a gathering of the Indian diaspora, Modi announced a 30-day free visa for Indonesian citizens and invited Indians in Indonesia to travel to their country of origin to experience the “New India”.