Farmers across the country have begun a 10-day strike demanding better prices for their produce. The strike is being held a year after farmer protests were held across the country. On June 6, six farmers died during a police firing in Madhya Pradesh’s Mandsaur.

Farmers have said that they will suspend the supply of milk, vegetables and essential farm produce to mark the anniversary. The strike is effective in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana and Chhattisgarh, News18 reported.

Farmers in Punjab’s Faridkot decided to hold back supplies such as vegetables, fruits and milk from being supplied to the cities, ANI reported. They demanded farmer loan to be waived and implementation of Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations on providing minimum support prices and safeguarding the interests of small farmers.

Punjab: Farmers spill milk on the road during their 10 days 'Kisan Avkash' protest, in Ludhiana's Samrala (Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/rh7Fp5uVnl — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2018

Punjab: Farmers in Faridkot thold back supplies like vegetable, fruits and milk from being supplied to cities, demanding farmer loan waiver and implementation of Swaminathan commission (Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/P4Zl0Y8lX1 — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2018

Local administrations have increased security arrangements in view of last year’s violence, particularly in Mandsaur which is now considered to be the epicentre of the agrarian agitation. Congress President is scheduled to hold a rally in Pipliyamandi near Mandsaur to mark the death anniversary of the six farmers on June 6.

Madhya Agriculture Minister Gauri Shankar Bisen said the strike would have no effect on daily life. “In this so-called farmers’ strike, there is no support from farmers,” Hindustan Times quoted Bisen as saying. “It is only office-bearers of farmers’ organisations, supported by the Congress, who are involved in the strike. In fact, the farmers are happy with the policies of the state government. They are getting good price for their produce and are keen to bring it to the market. We are keeping an eye on the situation and if anyone tries to stop transportation of food, police will take necessary action.”

Madhya Pradesh Inspector General Makrand Deouskar said more than 15,000 police personnel have been deployed to 18 districts for the next 10 days.