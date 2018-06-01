The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday overturned the Islamabad High Court’s decision to bar the country’s former foreign minister Khawaja Asif from holding public office for life, reported Dawn. Asif’s senior counsel Munir A Malik said the parliamentarian can now contest the general elections on July 25.

Asif, a member of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) party, was disqualified from Parliament in April for not declaring a foreign work permit in the nomination papers for the 2013 elections. He was accused of not disclosing the details of his employment in a company in the United Arab Emirates and the salary he received from the company.

The top court said it was unfair to destroy the parliamentarian’s career because of his failure to quantify his assets despite declaring their source under the relevant law, reported Geo News. Malik said his client had revealed all the details required in the nomination papers. He asked the Election Commission of Pakistan to investigate Asif if

his income is indeed greater than his declared sources of income.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Mohammad Usman Dar, who had filed the petition seeking Asif’s disqualification, said he would approach the people’s court in Sialkot, reported Geo News. Dar lost to Asif from the NA-110 constituency of Sialkot in the 2013 elections.