The Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) have reached consensus over the allocation of ministries in the Karnataka Cabinet more than a week after the new government was sworn in. The JD(S) will hold the finance portfolio, and the Congress will take the home ministry. The two parties said they will contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections together.

In a joint press conference on Friday, Congress MP KC Venugopal said the parties had mutually agreed on the portfolios and “everything is settled”, ANI reported.

The Congress has got 22 ministries, including home, Bengaluru development, health, revenue, urban development, agriculture, social welfare and food. The JD(S) will hold 12 departments, including finance and excise, public works department, power, tourism, education and transport.

Congress-JDS alliance Government has mutually agreed to share ministerial portfolios in the following manner. pic.twitter.com/AThjcCmJi4 — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) June 1, 2018

Leaders of the two parties have held five rounds of talks in New Delhi since Wednesday on the matter, JD(S) leader Danish Ali told PTI. Congress President Rahul Gandhi talked to leaders in both parties over phone from the United States to settle the matter.

In the Assembly elections held on May 12, the Congress won 78 seats and the JD(S) had 38 seats. They forged a post-poll alliance to form the government, but the Congress asked JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy to be the chief minister. Kumarswamy took oath on May 23, but no minister has been appointed to the cabinet yet as the two parties struggled to reach consensus over the allocation of portfolios.

"We are happy to announce that the Congress-JDS alliance has completed discussions for cabinet expansion and portfolio allocation": @kcvenugopalmp at the joint #PressConference in Bengaluru. — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) June 1, 2018