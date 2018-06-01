A local panchayat in Goa has decided to prohibit the entry of visitors to Betalbatim beach in South Goa at night, IANS reported on Friday. The move came a week after three tourists from Madhya Pradesh allegedly raped a 20-year-old woman at the beach.

“All panchayat members are unanimous about prohibiting the entry of visitors to the beach after 7.30 pm,” said Sarpanch Constancio Miranda. “Gates will be installed on the road leading to the beach, which will be closed after evening. We will put up signboards to the effect soon.”

On May 25, the three accused allegedly raped the 20-year-old in front of her 22-year-old male friend. They reportedly filmed the act and blackmailed the couple into paying them money.

Following the arrests, town and country planning minister Vijai Sardesai praised the police for a swift investigation, and bemoaned the quality of tourists visiting Goa. “A case of blackmail, rape and robbery by ‘tourists’! I have always stressed that quality of tourists should be our focus! Only then can #Goa be safe and forward!” he tweeted. The minister had courted controversy in February when he said domestic tourists visiting Goa were “scum of the earth”.