The Goa Police have arrested three men for allegedly raping a 20-year-old woman at Colva beach, PTI reported on Saturday. The accused – tourists from Indore in Madhya Pradesh – have also been charged with robbery.

The alleged incident took place on Friday when the woman was visiting Colva beach with her boyfriend, reported NDTV. The trio allegedly demanded money from the boyfriend at knife point and then stripped both of them before raping the woman, said the police. The woman also alleged that the assault was filmed, and the accused blackmailed them against informing the police.

The police said that a medical examination of the woman has confirmed rape.

While Sanjiv Dhananjay Pal and Ram Santosh Bhariya were arrested from Karmali railway station and Kadamba bus stand, respectively, in Goa on Friday night, Vishwas Makrana was taken into custody from Margao railway station on Saturday morning. “All the three accused were arrested within 48 hours of the filing of the complaint,” Superintendent of Police (South) Arvind Gawas said. “They were trying to escape from Goa. All three of them are from Indore in Madhya Pradesh and they had been booked in the past in their state for various offences, including theft.”