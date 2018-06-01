A massive fire broke out at Mumbai’s Scindia House on Friday evening, The Times of India reported. The six-storey building has the office of the Income Tax department, and is located in Ballard Estate.

Five fire engines and four water tankers have been rushed to the spot to douse the fire. The fire broke out at around 4.55 pm.

Authorities earlier classified the fire as a Level 2 fire, but have upgraded it to Level 3, ANI reported. Officials rescued five people from the building’s stranded, reports said.

A rescue operation is under way. More details are awaited.