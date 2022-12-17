A 46-year-old man died and two women were injured after a fire broke out in a building in Ghatkopar area of Mumbai on Saturday, PTI reported, citing officials.

Twenty-two patients who were admitted to the Parakh Hospital, located close to the building, had to be shifted to another medical facility after they complained of breathing problem due to the blaze.

Mumbai | 22 patients admitted to Parakh Hospital being shifted to another hospital after they complained of difficulty in breathing due to a fire incident in Juno's Pizza restaurant located in the nearby Vishwas building: Mumbai Fire Service — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2022

The fire started in the electricity meter room of a hotel located on the ground floor of the six-storey building in Ghatkopar east area around 2 pm, an unidentified official told PTI. Firefighters and police personnel reached the spot soon after the fire broke out, the official added.

“Three persons, who were trapped in the fire were rescued by the fire brigade personnel and rushed to the civic body-run Rajawadi hospital,” he said.

Qureshi Dedhia was declared dead at the hospital, the official said. Meanwhile, 18-year-old Taniya Kamble sustained 20% burn injuries, while Kulsum Shaikh, 20, suffered from suffocation due to the fire.