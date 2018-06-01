The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday summoned former Union finance minister P Chidambaram for questioning on June 6 in the INX Media money laundering case, ANI reported.

On Thursday, the Delhi High Court granted the Congress leader protection from arrest till July 3, but asked him to cooperate with the CBI after officials from the investigating agency said Chidambaram had failed to appear for questioning.

In May 2017, the Enforcement Directorate filed a money-laundering case against Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram, INX Media and its directors. Karti’s company allegedly received Rs 10 lakh from INX Media – which had received clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board for Rs 4 crore in foreign funding, when in fact it had got Rs 305 crore in 2007. Chidambaram was the finance minister at the time.