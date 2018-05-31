The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted former Union Minister of Finance P Chidambaram interim protection from arrest till July 3 in the INX Media case, reported PTI.

Justice AK Pathak asked Chidambaram to cooperate with the Central Bureau of Investigation after officials from the investigating agency said Chidambaram had not appeared for questioning on Thursday.

The court also sought the agency’s response to the former minister’s anticipatory bail plea filed before the High Court on Wednesday. Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed the bail application, saying Chidambaram had merely been called for questioning. The court listed the matter for hearing on July 3

In May 2017, the Enforcement Directorate filed a money-laundering case against Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram, INX Media and its directors. Karti’s company allegedly received Rs 10 lakh from INX Media – which had received clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board for Rs 4 crore in foreign funding, when in fact it had got Rs 305 crore in 2007. Chidambaram was the finance minister at the time.

Aircel-Maxis case

The Congress leader is also being investigated for his role in the Aircel-Maxis case. On Wednesday, a Delhi court granted him protection from arrest till June 5. He had moved an anticipatory bail petition in the Patiala House Court earlier that day.

The Enforcement Directorate is at present investigating Karti Chidambaram in the case, which pertains to clearances granted by the Foreign Investment Promotion Board to the firm M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investing in Aircel in 2006.