Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met United States Defence Secretary James Mattis in Singapore and discussed security related matters, PTI reported. The meeting between the two came days after the Pentagon renamed its Pacific Command as Indo-Pacific Command.

Modi, who was in Singapore as part of his five-day tour that included Indonesia and Malaysia, returned to New Delhi later on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Singapore named an orchid after Modi to commemorate his visit to the National Orchid Garden of Singapore on Saturday. The orchid, named Dendrobrium Narendra Modi, is among the fauna of the only tropical garden on the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation’s list of World Heritage Sites.

Earlier on Saturday, Modi unveiled a plaque to commemorate the immersion of Mahatma Gandhi’s ashes in the country’s waters. The prime minister also unveiled the Kala Sangam, a permanent platform established by the Indian High Commission in Singapore and the Indian Heritage Centre in Singapore to facilitate the entry of Indian artisans into the country.

Proud to be with our naval sentinels! PM @narendramodi on board INS Satpura which is visiting the Changi Naval Base as part of its deployment in the region. A fitting finale to a memorable visit to Singapore! pic.twitter.com/1OgXy1OR2e — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) June 2, 2018

Celebrating India's diverse culture.



PM @narendramodi visits the Indian Heritage Centre and purchases a Madhubani painting using a RuPay card. pic.twitter.com/b6VbARDyAj — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 2, 2018

Few more pics of PM @narendramodi visit to Mariamman temple. pic.twitter.com/I0ms0yNpGG — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) June 2, 2018

Dendrobrium Narendra Modi - an orchid named after PM @narendramodi on the occasion of his visit to the National Orchid Garden in Singapore. A strong and robust tropical orchid which produces upright inflorences up to 38 cm long with 14-20 well-arranged flowers. pic.twitter.com/HEjg4uT2Cc — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) June 2, 2018

Modi visited the Singapore’s oldest Hindu temple Sri Mariamman, Chulia mosque in Chinatown which was built by Chulia Muslim merchants from India’s Coromandal Coast and the Buddha Tooth Relic Temple and Museum.

The prime minister also visited Indian naval ship INS Satpura, which was docked at the Changi Naval Base as part of its deployment in the region.

On Friday, Modi urged nations in the Asia-Pacific region to work together to solve problems such as climate change, nuclear weapons, terrorism and cyber attacks. Addressing leaders of over 50 countries in his keynote address at the Shangri-La dialogue, Modi said the “Asia of rivalry” must give way to an “Asia of cooperation”.