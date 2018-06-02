A thunderstorm accompanied by gusty wind is likely in Delhi on Saturday, according to the India Meteorological Department. Neighbouring places like Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Chandigarh too are expected to witness a thunderstorm.

“The sky was mainly clear in the morning,” an unidentified official of the India Meteorological Department told NDTV. “However, there is possibility of dust storms and thunderstorms towards the afternoon and evening in the National Capital Region.”

Meanwhile, at least 15 people were killed and nine injured in a dust storm that swept across Uttar Pradesh on Friday evening, according to PTI. An unidentified government spokesperson said that most deaths were caused by tree fall or house collapse.

The weather department has forecast thunderstorm accompanied by lightning in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

A severe storm accompanied by rain hit parts of Delhi and Himachal Pradesh on Friday evening. In Uttarakhand, cloudbursts were reported in Pauri, Tehri and Balkot districts. The cloudburst in Tehri district’s Ghansali area reportedly destroyed several hectares of crops, reported ANI.

A dust storm lashed Delhi, Noida and Faridabad on Friday, bringing down the temperature to 38 degrees Celsius at 9 pm from 42 degrees Celsius three hours earlier.