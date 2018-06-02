A 39-year-old woman who died on Saturday at Kozhikode Medical College in Kerala tested negative for Nipah virus, PTI reported. She was under observation for Nipah virus as she showed symptoms similar to those caused by the virus.

At a press conference in Kozhikode on Saturday, Kerala Health Minister KK Shylaja said Roja, a resident of Thalassery in Kannur district, was undergoing treatment at the Pariyaram Medical College in Kannur. She was brought to Kozhikode Medical College after she showed Nipah-like symptoms and was put under observation, reported The Hindu. Her blood samples were tested twice for Nipah virus, but both came out negative.

“Request to all media outlets, both online and offline to please wait for official confirmation of results before declaring a case as Nipah,” Kannur’s Collector Mir Mohammed Ali said on Facebook.

Two patients, who tested positive for the virus, are undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College and have been responding well to the antiviral drug Ribavirin, an unidentified health department official said, according to The News Minute. The official said latest blood reports did not detect the virus, but they would be discharged only after it was confirmed that there was no sign of the virus in their body.

Shylaja said that 16 patients were under observation at Kozhikode Medical College, reported Manorama Online. Of them, 12 have tested negative and results of four patients are still awaited.

Several staffers, including nurses and four doctors, of the Balussery taluk hospital in Kozhikode district were asked to go on leave on Friday. The doctors and nurses had come in contact with two Nipah virus patients who died.

As many as 1,949 people in Kerala, who had come in contact with the Nipah patients, are under observation, reported PTI. The Nipah outbreak toll touched 17 on Thursday, with the death of a 25-year-old man.

Schools, colleges closed till June 12

Schools in Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts will remain closed till June 12 as a precautionary measure against Nipah virus, reported India Today. Kozhikode District collector UV Jose has requested local courts to suspend their operations till the situation improves.

The Kerala Public Service Commission on Friday postponed all examinations scheduled till June 16. However, Union Public Service Commission exams will be held as per schedule, according to Manorama Online.