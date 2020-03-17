India reported its third death from coronavirus on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. The patient was a 64-year-old man who died in Mumbai’s Kasturba hospital, with a travel history to Dubai, PTI reported.

The health ministry has so far confirmed 39 coronavirus cases in Maharashtra – the highest in India. Out of those infected in the state, 36 are Indians, and three foreign visitors.

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner Praveen Pardeshi said the Ghatkopar resident was also suffering from other ailments. “The patient had hypertension and severe pneumonia,” he said. “Suddenly, his heart rate went very high before he died.” Pardeshi added that it would not be accurate to say the man died only due to coronavirus.

The man was first admitted to the city’s Hinduja hospital on March 13, and was moved to Kasturba hospital on the following day.

On March 12, a 76-year-old man from Karnataka was the first person to die from the virus in India. The man’s samples were sent for testing last week after he died following his return from Saudi Arabia. Following this, a 68-year-old woman who had tested positive for COVID-19 in Delhi died on March 13.

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said there were 125 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in India.