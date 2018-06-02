A 65-year-old woman died on Saturday after a water tanker hit her on Shimla’s Mall Road in Himachal Pradesh, reported The Indian Express. An unidentified police officer told the newspaper that the driver of the vehicle was driving in a rash manner when the accident took place.

The driver of the vehicle has been booked for rash driving and culpable homicide not amounting to murder, reported ANI.

Shimla Police identified the woman as Uma Keprate, a resident of Chhota Shimla. She was declared dead on arrival at Indira Gandhi Medical College.

Shimla has been facing a water shortage since the last week of May. Residents of Shimla continued to protest for the third consecutive day on Thursday and blocked roads.

Shimla’s municipal corporation on Friday cut water connections to 40 hotels in the city that had not paid their bills after the Himachal Pradesh High Court pulled up the civic body and its top officials for failing to carry out the order to cut the water supply to these places. The Centre has also sought a report on the matter from the state government.

The High Court had taken suo motu cognisance of the city’s water crisis on Monday. It ordered all construction activity to be stopped in Shimla and banned the washing of cars for a week.

Shimla’s daily requirement of water is around 42 million litres a day but supply has come down to 22 MLD, reported NDTV.