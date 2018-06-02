Three Central Reserve Police Force jawans and two civilians were injured when suspected militants lobbed a grenade on a CRPF installation in Srinagar on Saturday afternoon, reported The Hindu. In a second attack, militants lobbed a grenade at a CRPF deployment at Badshah Bridge in Srinagar, reported ANI.

An unidentified official said that in the first attack the militants hurled a grenade on CRPF 82 battalion at Fatehkadal area of Old City in Srinagar, reported Kashmir Dispatch. A police official said all the injured suffered splinter wounds. One woman was also among the injured.

Visuals from Fateh Kadal's Chinkral Mohalla in Srinagar where 3 CRPF personnel and 1 civilian were injured after terrorists lobbed grenade on CRPF 82 Battalion. The injured are out of danger & their condition is stable. #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/MCiolgK7ab — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2018

On Saturday evening, clashes broke out between protestors and security forces in the Fatehkadal area after a 21-year-old man who was run over by a CRPF vehicle died on Friday, reported The Hindu. Kaiser Bhat became the first casualty since the Centre announced a ceasefire in Kashmir 18 days ago.

The CRPF vehicle was negotiating its way through the protesters hurling stones outside a mosque in Nowhatta area after Friday prayers when it ran over Bhat.

During Bhat’s funeral possession on Saturday, security forces tried to stop the procession at Fatehkadal, leading to clashes, an unidentified police official told PTI. He said security forces fired dozens of tear-smoke shells and pellets to chase them away.

Inspector General of CRPF Ravideep Singh Sahi told ANI that a First Information Report has been registered following the man’s death. “We’ll put forth our version, which is supported by photograph and video evidences,” he said.

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah targeted Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti following the incident. “Earlier they tied people to the fronts of jeeps, now they just drive their jeeps right over protestors,” he tweeted.