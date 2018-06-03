Three persons, including two children, were electrocuted in Mumbai on Saturday evening as pre-monsoon showers hit parts of the city, PTI reported. The rain caused water-logging on roads and slowed down traffic, apart from delaying several flights. Lightning and heavy winds accompanied the rain.

Pre-monsoon showers hit other parts of Maharashtra as well. According to the disaster management cell of the municipal corporation, Thane recorded 12 mm rain between 7.30 pm and 11.30 pm on Saturday, Hindustan Times reported. Santacruz recorded 25.5 mm from 7 pm to 11.30 pm.

“Land heating over the past few days allows the formation of tall clouds that leads to thundershowers,” KS Hosalikar, deputy director general of India Meteorological Department, told the Hindustan Times. “Mumbai and surrounding areas can expect more such showers over the next three days.”

Mumbai: 3 people, including a minor, died after being electrocuted in Bhandup West's Khindipada. #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2018

A 32-year-old man and a nine-year-old girl died after they came in contact with a live electric wire in Bhandup West around 8.30 pm, the disaster control room said. A 10-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries after he got an electric shock in a nearby locality. His friend was also injured and is in hospital.

Flight operations were hit at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. Several domestic, international and cargo flights were delayed or diverted. Some local train services were also affected.

Brief power cuts were reported from several parts of the suburbs, NDTV reported. Civic and disaster units were on high alert to tackle emergencies.

Rain lashes parts of Maharashtra, visuals from Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/XAqIF39qPL — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2018