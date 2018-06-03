Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday claimed “attempts to divide the society by spreading fear” were responsible for the Bharatiya Janata Party’s defeat in the recent bye-elections, reported The Hindu.

“It is not the politics of development but politics of caste and communal divisions [which caused the loss],” Gadkari said in Nagpur. “Fear is being created among Dalits that the Constitution will be changed. Fear is being created among minorities as well. Deliberately, the social atmosphere is being poisoned by spreading caste and communal divisions.”

The BJP leader said most beneficiaries of government schemes were Dalits, tribal people and minority communities. “We believe in political, economic and social equality. But unfortunately, some issues are being raised deliberately, which became a talking point in some of the elections. Even fuel prices are being politicised.”

The Opposition unity, which led to the BJP’s losses in the bye-elections, will not last long, Gadkari claimed. “All Opposition parties are uniting because they grew weak, which means we are strong now,” he said. “Those who didn’t even see face to face with each other are hugging each other publicly now. This unity won’t last long. Seat-sharing [problems] will destroy this unity. In politics, there are no permanent friends and enemies.”