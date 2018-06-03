India on Sunday test-fired surface-to-surface nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile Agni-V from Abdul Kalam island off the coast of Odisha, ANI reported. The test was conducted at 9.48 am from the Integrated Test Range.

It is about 17 metres long, 2 metres wide and can carry a nuclear warhead of more than one tonne upto a distance of more than 5,000 km.

India currently has the Agni-I (700-km range), Agni-II (2,000-km range), Agni-III and Agni-IV (over 3,500-km range), and the supersonic Brahmos. Agni-V is claimed to be the most advanced in technology in terms of navigation, guidance, warhead and engine. The Defence Research and Development Organisation is reportedly in the process of building Agni-VI, which will have a strike range of 8,000-10,000 km.