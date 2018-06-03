The president of the women’s wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Goa stirred a controversy on Saturday by saying that the government cannot provide security to every individual, IANS reported.

Sulakshana Sawant’s statement comes a week after three tourists from Madhya Pradesh allegedly raped a 20-year-old woman at Betalbatim beach in South Goa. On Friday, the local panchayat decided to prohibit the entry of visitors to the beach after 7.30 pm.

“We need to change the mentality of the people,” Sawant said. “We cannot provide security to every individual. But an individual can act as a protector of the other.” The women’s wing would request the tourism department to install closed circuit television cameras on stretches of beaches that are deserted, she added.

The Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee criticised Sawant’s remarks, PTI reported. “It is disgusting that Sawant is making such a statement,” said Pratima Coutinho, the organisation’s chief. “She should immediately resign on moral grounds.”