At least 48 migrants were killed after their boat capsized off Tunisia’s coast on Sunday, Reuters reported. The Tunisian coast guard rescued 67 people, the defence ministry said. The rescue operation was suspended on Sunday night and will resume on Monday.

The boat sank near the tourist island of Kerkenna in the intervening night between Saturday and Sunday. The boat had about 180 migrants, including 100 Tunisians and the rest from other African countries, security officials said.

A survivor told Reuters that the captain had abandoned the boat when it started sinking to escape arrest by the coast guard.

Several migrants flee political and humanitarian crises in African nations from Tunisian shores in an effort to find employment and better lives in Europe.

Nine persons, including six children, died on Sunday in a separate incident after a speedboat carrying 15 refugees sank off the Turkish coast.

Around 660 people who attempted to reach Europe by sea till May 30 this year died while 32,080 were successful, according to the International Organization for Migration.