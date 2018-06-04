The India Meteorological Department on Sunday forecast a thunderstorm and dust storm accompanied with gusty winds at isolated places in 13 districts in Uttar Pradesh, PTI reported. Officials said showers were “very likely” to hit parts of the state in the next two days.

The 13 districts likely to be affected are Banda, Chitrakoot, Fatehpur, Hardoi, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit, Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad, Meerut, Bijnore, Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur.

At least 17 were killed and 11 were injured in a dust storm that hit the state on June 2 and 3. Most of these deaths were caused due to falling trees or house collapses, officials said.

Dust storms have become a regular phenomenon in the state. In May, more than 130 people died in Uttar Pradesh in weather-related incidents.