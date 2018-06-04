At least 14 people, including seven religious scholars and four security personnel, died on Monday in Kabul after a suicide bomber detonated explosives at an event where Muslim clerics had gathered to denounce terrorism, Tolo News reported. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

More than 2,000 religious scholars were attending the event that began Loya Jirga (Grand Council) tent on June 3. Earlier on Monday, the clerics issued a fatwa or religious order saying the ongoing war in Afghanistan was “illegitimate and has no root in the Sharia law”. They also called on Taliban militants to restore peace and facilitate the exit of foreign troops.

“Suicide attacks, explosions for killing people, division, insurgency, different types of corruption, robbery, kidnapping and any type of violence are counted as big sins in Islam and are against the order of the Almighty Allah,” the clerics said.

Taliban has denied any involvement in the attack, Tolo News reported.

There have been a series of bombings in Kabul that have claimed the lives of several people over the last few months. On April 25, the Taliban announced its spring offensive in an attempt to regain control over the country and impose a strict Islamic rule after the United States military deployment ousted them. The Islamic State group has also claimed responsibility for several attacks in the capital.

On May 9, At least two policemen were killed after suicide bombers attacked police stations in Afghanistan’s Capital Kabul. On April 30, at least 36 people were killed and 49 were injured in two back-to-back suicide explosions in Kabul.