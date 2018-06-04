A Kanpur Police constable was suspended on Sunday for his abusive tweet against the family of a Delhi photographer who was killed allegedly by his girlfriend’s family for being in an inter-faith relationship with her, reported the Hindustan Times.

Arvind Singh Parihar posted his abusive tweets after reports said Ankit Saxena’s family and friends hosted an Iftar party. This was the first event organised by the Ankit Saxena Trust, set up by the photographer’s family to support couples in inter-faith relationships.

Parihar continued his rant after a Twitter user called him out. One Twitter user, Samir Abbas, posted screenshots of the constable’s tweets and tagged the chief minister, the director general of police and the Chief Minister’s Office.

Babupurwa Circle Officer Ajit Kumar Rajak, who inquired into the matter, said Parihar later confessed to having made a “wrong comment” on Twitter.

Twenty-three-year-old Saxena was murdered in west Delhi’s Raghubir Nagar on February 1 in a purported case of honour killing, a term coined by courts and academics to point to the religion or caste pride and honour that motivates such actions. The woman’s family was reportedly against the relationship as Saxena and the woman belonged to different religions. The woman’s parents and uncle are in judicial custody while her brother, who is a minor, was sent to a juvenile home.