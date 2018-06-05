The toll in the Fuego volcano eruption in Guatemala has risen to 62, officials said on Tuesday. Officials have been able to identify only 13 people so far, Guatemala’s National Institute of Forensic Sciences spokesperson Mirna Zeledon told Reuters.

Soldiers and firefighters are working together to find missing people and retrieve bodies. Nearly 3,100 people have been evacuated from the affected area, the country’s disaster management agency said.

Fuego, meaning “fire” in Spanish, is one of the most active volcanos in Central America.

On Sunday, the volcano spewed black smoke, ash and an 8-km stream of red hot lava in its second eruption of 2018. This is the most violent eruption of Fuego in more than four decades. Most of those who died were in the towns of El Rodeo, Alotenango and San Miguel los Lotes.

The eruption also created pyroclastic flows – fast-moving mixtures of very hot gas and volcanic matter, the BBC reported.

“It’s a river of lava that overflowed its banks and affected the El Rodeo village,” Sergio Cabanas of Guatemala’s national disaster management agency had said. “There are injured, burned and dead people.”