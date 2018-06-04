Around 25 people were killed and nearly 300 were injured on Sunday after the Fuego volcano erupted in Guatemala, officials said. Nearly 3,100 people have been evacuated from the affected area, the country’s disaster management agency said.

Fuego, meaning “fire” in Spanish, is one of the most active volcanos in Central America.

The volcano spewed black smoke, ash and an 8-km stream of red hot lava in its second eruption of 2018, Reuters reported. This is the most violent eruption of Fuego in more than four decades. Most of those who died were in the towns of El Rodeo, Alotenango and San Miguel los Lotes.

“It’s a river of lava that overflowed its banks and affected the El Rodeo village,” Sergio Cabanas of Guatemala’s national disaster management agency said on the radio. “There are injured, burned and dead people.”

Rescue operations were suspended until 5 am local time (4.30 pm Indian time) on Sunday because of dangerous conditions and inclement weather, a spokesman for the municipal firefighters department said.