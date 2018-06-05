A Delhi court on Tuesday granted former Union minister P Chidambaram protection from arrest till July 10 in the Aircel-Maxis money laundering case, ANI reported.

The Enforcement Directorate had sought time to file a detailed reply in the case, following which the court fixed the matter for hearing on July 10, the same date on which hearing against Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram is scheduled.

Chidambaram is also likely to depose before the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday in connection with the case, reported The Indian Express. The agency is likely to record his statement under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

A Delhi court on May 30 had asked Chidambaram to appear before the agency on June 5, and said no coercive action would be taken against him till then.

Karti Chidambaram is currently being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate in the case, which pertains to clearances granted by the Foreign Investment Promotion Board granted to the firm M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel in 2006. P Chidambaram was the finance minister at that time.

Karti Chidambaram allegedly facilitated bribes in the Aircel-Maxis transaction. The investigative agency is looking into “the circumstances” in which P Chidambaram, in his capacity as the finance minister, had granted the Foreign Investment Promotion Board approvals.