An Indian Air Force pilot died after the aircraft he was in crashed in Mundra on Tuesday, ANI reported. A court of inquiry has been ordered to investigate why the Jaguar fighter jet crashed.

Officials said Air Commodore Sanjay Chauhan had taken off on a routine training mission from Jamnagar when the incident took place. Five cows are believed to have been killed too, The Times of India reported.

“Today [Tuesday] morning a Jaguar aircraft on a routine training mission from Jamnagar crashed around 10:30 am,” Defence spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Manish Ojha said, according to NDTV.

The incident follows the crash of an Indian Air Force microlight aircraft in Assam’s Majuli island. Two pilots were killed in the crash.