The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the Centre to provide reservation in promotions for Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe employees, ANI reported. The order is effective until the constitution bench disposes of the matter.

“We can say that you can go ahead with promotion as per law and we will not mention what [the] law is,” The Times of India quoted the top court as saying.

The Supreme Court had struck down Karnataka’s provision for providing reservation in the promotion of employees belonging to Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes, The News Minute reported. The top court had said that governments must first study “inadequacy of representation, backwardness and overall efficiency” before providing reservations for promotions.

On Monday, the Karnataka State Government SC/ST Employees Coordination Committee announced its decision to organise a state-level rally in Bengaluru on June 15. The rally will be held to demand presidential assent to the Karnataka Extension of Consequential Seniority to Government Servants Promoted on the Basis of Reservation (to the posts in Civil Services of the State) Bill 2017.

Centre vs Supreme Court

In April, Union minister and BJP ally Ram Vilas Paswan had said that the government will move the apex court to withdraw its decision asking for a study of efficiency and backwardness, The Times of India reported. Paswan had said that the Supreme Court’s decision had led to a halt in promoting people from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories.

The order follows the Centre’s plea seeking a review of the apex court’s judgement on the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. On March 20, the Supreme Court said that a public servant accused under the law cannot be taken into custody until an officer, not below the rank of deputy superintendent, conducts a preliminary inquiry. The order sparked outrage across the country, and 11 people died and hundreds were detained in violence during protests against it on April 2. The Centre then filed the review petition, and said the judgement had created anger and disharmony.