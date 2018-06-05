The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday questioned businessman Raj Kundra in the Rs 2,000 crore bitcoin fraud, reported The Hindu. In April, police had arrested bitcoin entrepreneur Amit Bharadwaj for allegedly duping more than 8,000 people of Rs 2,000 crore.

In March, the Enforcement Directorate had issued a lookout notice against Amit Bharadwaj after he was accused of running a scam through Ponzi schemes on the website of the bitcoin company he founded, GainBitcoin. The police later traced him to Bangkok in Thailand and arrested him in Delhi in April.

The government had alleged that Bhardwaj and his associates duped investors in Mumbai, Pune, Nanded and Kolhapur among other places in Maharashtra. According to the Delhi Police, Bhardwaj had allegedly set up a multi-level marketing scam by luring investors to give him bitcoins with the promise of higher returns. He never gave the returns and instead fled the country, the police said.

Businessman & actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra, summoned by ED in connection with Bitcoin scam, he is presently being questioned in #Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/0zLdvREmpf — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2018

In April 2017, the Maharashtra Police had filed a First Information Report against Kundra and his wife, Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, in connection with a cheating case. The couple was been accused of duping a textile firm owner of Rs 24 lakh. The case was registered at a Thane police station, reported PTI.

The owner of the textile unit in Bhiwandi city has said that the couple had collected the money on his behalf, however, they did not pay him.