Seven members of a family were killed on Tuesday in when a van met with an accident on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway in Haryana’s Palwal district, PTI reported. At least nine passengers were injured.

The family was on its way from Mohali to Mathura, Superintendent of Police (Palwal) Waseem Akram told PTI. The driver, who survived the accident, said that the mishap occurred at 4.30 am.

The police officer said the driver continued to drive despite feeling sleepy. The accident happened when he fell asleep at the wheel.

Passengers seated on the backseat of the vehicle were killed.