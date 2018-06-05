At least 11 people were killed in an explosion at an iron-ore mining project in China’s Liaoning province on Tuesday, Reuters reported quoting state media as saying. At least 25 people are still trapped in the mine owned by the Huamei Group Company.

The municipal government of Benxi, where the accident took place, has dispatched a rescue team, AFP reported. At least nine people have been injured and are being provided medical assistance.

In May, an explosion at a coal mine in Hunan province killed two workers.