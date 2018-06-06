Security forces killed three suspected militants who were attempting to infiltrate the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Machhil sector on Wednesday, PTI reported quoting the Army. Search operations are under way.

“Indian troops noticed suspicious movement along the Line of Control in Kupwara district’s Machhil sector and challenged the infiltrators,” an official was quoted as saying. The militants were killed in a gunfire exchange that followed.

More details are awaited.

On May 26, security forces said they foiled an infiltration bid in Tangdhar sector in Kupwara district and killed at least five militants.