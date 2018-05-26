At least five militants were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tangdhar sector in Kupwara district on Saturday morning after security forces foiled an infiltration attempt, ANI reported.

A search operation is underway in the region, defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said, according to DNA.

This came a day after suspected militants attacked a bus stand in Jammu on Thursday night with a grenade, injuring a civilian and two police personnel. On Tuesday, an eight-month-old baby died of bullet injuries sustained during a crossfire between India and Pakistani security forces along the International Border in Sherpalai.

More details are awaited.