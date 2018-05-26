Jammu and Kashmir: 5 militants killed in Tangdhar as security forces foil infiltration bid
A search operation is underway in the region, defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said.
At least five militants were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Tangdhar sector in Kupwara district on Saturday morning after security forces foiled an infiltration attempt, ANI reported.
A search operation is underway in the region, defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said, according to DNA.
This came a day after suspected militants attacked a bus stand in Jammu on Thursday night with a grenade, injuring a civilian and two police personnel. On Tuesday, an eight-month-old baby died of bullet injuries sustained during a crossfire between India and Pakistani security forces along the International Border in Sherpalai.
More details are awaited.