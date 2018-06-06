Guatemalan officials on Wednesday said the toll from the eruption of the Fuego volcano had climbed to 75 and around 200 people were reported missing, Reuters reported.

On Tuesday, a new eruption hampered rescue efforts, the BBC reported. More than 1.7 million people have been affected by Sunday’s eruption, and over 3,000 have been evacuated.

Fuego, meaning “fire” in Spanish, is one of the most active volcanos in Central America. It is located close to a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization World Heritage Site – the colonial city of Antigua. The city has survived several major eruptions.

On June 3, the volcano spewed black smoke, ash and an 8-km stream of red hot lava in its second eruption of 2018. This is the most violent eruption of Fuego in more than four decades. Most of those who died were in the towns of El Rodeo, Alotenango and San Miguel los Lotes.

The eruption also created pyroclastic flows – fast-moving mixtures of very hot gas and volcanic matter.