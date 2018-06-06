A special Central Bureau of Investigation court in Chandigarh on Wednesday sentenced five convicts in the 2006 Jammu and Kashmir sex scandal to ten years in prison, The Tribune reported.

The court had held former deputy inspector general of the Border Security Force KC Padhi, former deputy superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Mohammad Ashraf and three others – Maqsood Ahmed, Shabir Ahmad Langoo and Shabir Ahmad Laway – guilty last week. Two other accused – former state Additional Advocate General Anil Sethi and businessman Mehrajuddin Malik – were acquitted by Judge Gagan Geet Kaur.

In 2006, the state police recovered CDs showing Kashmiri minors being sexually exploited. The minors were forced into prostitution and sent to top police officials, bureaucrats, politicians and surrendered militants.

Sabeena, who used to send the girls to the convicts, along with husband Abdul Hamid Bulla, died during the trial. Three of the four victims turned hostile as the case progressed. The other girl, however, maintained her stand, recorded statements and supported the prosecution’s theory, The Times of India reported.