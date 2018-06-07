A huge blaze broke out at the 115-year-old five-star Mandarin Oriental hotel in central London on Wednesday, BBC reported. The luxury hotel had recently undergone its “most extensive restoration”. No casualties were reported.

The incident led to a major firefighting operation involving 120 firefighters and 20 engines that were sent to douse the fire at the 12-storey building in Knightsbridge, near Hyde Park.

Thirty-six hotel guests, including singer Robbie Williams, and 250 members of hotel staff were evacuated during the operation.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. The London Fire Brigade tweeted that the fire was now under control.