A day after dropping three ministers from her government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday reshuffled her Cabinet.

Banerjee, who holds six portfolios, has taken up a seventh, the Tribal Department, The Hindu reported. The reshuffle came just weeks after the Trinamool Congress’ poor performance in the panchayat polls. The Tribal Department was earlier held by James Kujur, one of the ministers dropped from the Cabinet on Tuesday.

Backward Classes Welfare Minister Churamani Mahato and Abani Mohan Joardar, who did not have a portfolio, were also dropped from the Cabinet. Irrigation Minister Rajib Banerjee will now take care of Backward Classes Welfare, while the irrigation portfolio has been given to Soumen Kumar Mahapatra.

Subrata Mukherjee lost the Public Health Engineering portfolio to state Labour, Law and Judicial Affairs Minister Moloy Ghatak, The Indian Express reported. He has, however, retained the Panchayat and Rural Development portfolio and acquired Water Resources Investigation and Development.

Kolkata Mayor and minister Sovan Chatterjee lost the environment portfolio to Transport Minister Suvendu Adhikari, but has retained the Fire and Emergency Services and Housing portfolios.