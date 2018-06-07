The latest edition of QS World University Rankings released on Wednesday rated the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay the best in the country. The Mumbai-based institute scaled 17 positions to be placed at 162, displacing its Delhi counterpart from the top spot.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the United States retains its spot as the best ranked university in the world for the seventh consecutive year in a row. Stanford University, Harvard University, Caltech and Oxford University have been ranked top five.

The Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru has also displaced the Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi by rising 20 places to settle at 170th position. Indian Institute of Technology in Delhi retained its 172 rank on the index.

The parameters used to rank universities included unique scores assigned to their academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-student ratio, citations per faculty, international faculty and international students at the university.