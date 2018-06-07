Two soldiers were injured on Thursday when suspected militants attacked an Army patrol party near the Line of Control in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir, PTI reported.

“Terrorists opened fire on a link patrol ahead of the fence at the Line of Control in Keran sector,” a defence spokesperson said in Srinagar. Army personnel retaliated to the firing, he said.

An operation is under way.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh arrived in Srinagar on a two-day visit to the state to review the security situation. He will visit Kupwara district, where Keran is located, on Friday.

More details are awaited.