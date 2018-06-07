The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered that the salary and allowances for disqualified Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Yadav be blocked till the Delhi High Court finishes hearing his plea against his removal, PTI reported.

In December, the Delhi High Court had refused to stay Yadav’s disqualification from the Rajya Sabha, but had allowed the rebel Janata Dal (United) leader to continue getting his allowances and keep his government bungalow till the final order.

The Supreme Court was hearing a petition filed by JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Ramchandra Prasad Singh against the Delhi High Court order. Partially modifying the order, the vacation bench of Justices AK Goel and Ashok Bhushan allowed Yadav to retain his bungalow but said he could not get facilities such as air and rail tickets.

Plea challenging Delhi HC order allowing Sharad Yadav to retain official residence: SC partially modified Delhi HC's order, says 'Sharad Yadav won't get salary, allowances & other facilities like air & rail ticket'. SC grants him relief till July 12. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/QwBOesBu5S — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2018

He and another rebel Janata Dal (United) leader, Ali Anwar, were removed from the Upper House by Chairperson Venkaiah Naidu based on a petition filed by the party. Naidu said in his order that Yadav had “voluntarily given up his membership of the political party, Janata Dal (United), by which he was set up as a candidate for election to the Rajya Sabha”.

Yadav and Anwar broke away from the Janata Dal (United) after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ended the alliance with the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal to tie up with the Bharatiya Janata Party in July 2017.