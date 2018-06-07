Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Thursday, leaving several streets waterlogged and delaying some trains and flights. The India Meteorological Department said these were pre-monsoon showers and monsoon would make a landfall in the city over the next 24 hours.

A Jet Airways flight from London to Mumbai was diverted to Ahmedabad, ANI reported. Several trains were reportedly running late as power supply was disrupted. Trains on the Mumbra-Thane line were about 20 minutes late, NDTV reported.

Flooding was reported in parts of Dadar, Parel, Cuffe Parade, Bandra, Borivali and Andheri areas.

The India Meteorological Department on Thursday forecast extreme rainfall between June 9 and 11 in Mumbai. It also predicted “heavy to very heavy” rain over Goa and Konkan region between June 7 and 12. “Weather systems will gradually extend over north Konkan, including Mumbai, from Friday onwards, and continue till June 12,” said the department’s (West Region) Deputy Director General KS Hosalikar.

“In view of intense rainfall forecast, people are advised to abstain from outdoor activities as much as possible during the period,” the department said. “Mumbai’s local trains are likely to be affected.”

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation administration said it has taken several precautionary measures to tackle any incident, PTI reported. The civic body said three teams of the National Disaster Response Force, equipped with flood rescue material, will be stationed at Parel and Mankhurd for the eastern suburbs, and Andheri Sports Complex for western suburbs.

Navy personnel will be deployed in Colaba, Worli, Ghatkopar, Trombay and Malad for flood rescue, and six Flood Rescue Teams of the Mumbai Fire Brigade will be posted at the Regional Command Centres.