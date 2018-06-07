The India Meteorological Department on Thursday forecast the monsoon landfall in Maharashtra within the next 24 hours. Weather officials predicted extreme rainfall between June 9 and 11 in Mumbai.

The weather department predicted heavy rainfall for Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad and Palghar districts on June 9, PTI reported.

“In view of intense rainfall forecast, people are advised to abstain from outdoor activities as much as possible during the period,” The Indian Express quoted a statement from the department. “Mumbai’s local trains are likely to be affected.”

The meteorological department also forecast heavy showers over Goa. “Weather systems will gradually extend over north Konkan, including Mumbai, from Friday onwards, and continue till June 12,” said the department’s (West Region) deputy director general KS Hosalikar.

On Wednesday, Pune received 19mm in pre-monsoon showers, The Times of India reported.

In April, the department had forecast a high probability of a normal monsoon this year. The department predicted 97% rainfall of long period average. It, however, added that the figure may vary by 5%. The forecast is for the period of June to September.