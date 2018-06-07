The latest round of the Naga peace talks with the government, scheduled to be held on Thursday in Delhi has been postponed, a member of one of the Naga National Political Groups said.

The peace process involves the government of India, the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (Isak-Muivah) and six other militant groups who currently have ceasefire agreements with the Centre. These six outfits, now called the Naga National Political Groups, have banded together under a working committee.

The talks ran into trouble after June 2, when security forces raided the house of Vizosieihou Nagi, co-convenor of the working committee. The six groups then issued a statement conveying their decision to suspend talks with the Centre until it came clean on the actions of its agencies, PTI reported. “This attitude of holding talks in Delhi and raiding leaders can no longer continue,” the Naga National Political Group member said.

However, civil society groups and Naga tribal bodies intervened at a consultative meeting held in Dimapur on June 5, urging the the Naga National Political Groups to keep talking to the Centre, The Morung Express reported.

While the current round of talks has been been postponed, dialogue would resume “very soon” the Naga National Political Group worker.