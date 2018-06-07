Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday warned the workers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s education wing that intolerance would dilute India’s national identity. Mukherjee, who spoke at an event at the Hindutva organisation’s headquarters in Nagpur, said the nation’s soul resides in pluralism.

The former president began his speech saying he wanted to share with the RSS cadre his understanding of the concepts of nation, nationalism and patriotism. “Nation is defined as a large group of people sharing same language, heritage,” Mukherjee said. “Nationalism is defined as identification of oneself with one’s own nation. Patriotism is defined as devotion to one’s own country. Our national identity has emerged after a long-drawn process of confluence and assimilation, the multiple cultures and faiths make us special and tolerant.”

Any attempt to define the nation through religion, dogma or intolerance would only imperil its existence, the former president warned. “Indian nationalism emanated from universalism,” he said.

Mukherjee narrated a brief history of India till the East India Company’s arrival on Indian shores. “However, one thing needs to be kept in mind, even after so many rulers, the 5,000-year-old continuity of the civilisation remained,” he pointed out.

Mukherjee quoted Mahatma Gandhi to point out that Indian nationalism was neither exclusive nor aggressive. He added that Jawaharlal Nehru was right when he wrote, “I am convinced that nationalism can only come out of the ideological fusion of Hindu, Muslims, Sikhs and other groups in India.”

He said that increasing violence in India “is a form of darkness”. “Our motherland is asking for peace, harmony, happiness,” said the former president.

RSS believes in unity in diversity: Mohan Bhagwat

Before welcoming Mukherjee to the stage, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said there was nothing unusual in inviting the former president. “This is an annual event,” said Bhagwat. “Debates around it are needless. The Sangh is the Sangh. Pranab Mukherjee will be Pranab Mukherjee. Attending RSS event won’t change his ideology.”

He said despite the differences, all are sons of mother India. “[The] RSS does not discriminate between Indian citizens,” said Bhagwat. “No Indian citizen is an alien for us. RSS believes in unity in diversity. Every citizen born in India is an Indian. It is his/her right to worship our motherland.” He said that the RSS was trying to bring everyone together in the country and not establish itself as a Hindu outfit. “We must have a democratic mind,” said Bhagwat.

The RSS chief said the nation’s future depended on common citizens. “Only when society at large participates in nation building, only then can governments deliver,” he said. “Even before independence, everybody agreed that we need to work together for the nation but political differences are now dividing us.” Bhagwat said everyone has a right to have a political opinion but there is a limit to opposing it. “Governments can do a lot but cannot keep an eye in every sphere. We need to take up the role individually as well.”

Earlier in the evening, the former president visited the birthplace of the RSS’s founding sarsanghachalak KB Hedgewar to pay tribute. He described Hedgewar as a “great son of Mother India”, reported PTI.

Mukherjee’s decision to attend the event caused consternation in the Congress, with senior leader Ahmed Patel on Wednesday tweeting his displeasure at the former president’s decision. His daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee also criticised him, saying his speech at the event may not make a lasting impression, but the visuals will.

A few Congress leaders had earlier downplayed Mukherjee’s decision, while leaders such as Jairam Ramesh, Ramesh Chennithala and CK Jaffer Sharief had urged him to reconsider his decision. Former Union finance minister P Chidambaram has asked Mukherjee to tell the RSS what is wrong with their ideology.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday, however, praised the RSS and said there was no reason for anyone to object to the Hindutva organisation’s principles.

