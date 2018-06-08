Ten pilgrims died and 12 were injured in a road accident on the Mumbai-Agra national highway in Maharashtra’s Nashik on Thursday, the police said. Of the injured, five are said to be in a critical condition, reported PTI.

The accident took place when the minibus they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck near Chandwad, around 75 km from Nashik. The bus was returning from Madhya Pradesh. “The minibus was coming from Ujjain and there were around 22 people in it,” said a police officer, according to The Indian Express. “Near Chandwad, the front tyre of the minibus burst and the driver lost control.”

The police said a first information report has been filed against the driver of the bus for negligence.

The victims were residents of Kalyan and Ulhasnagar areas. “A group of cleaning employees of the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation along with their families and neighbours had planned a trip to Ujjain and Nashik temples,” said an employee of the corporation. “They were on their way back when the incident occurred.”