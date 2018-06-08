Mumbai is on high alert on Friday amid warnings from the India Meteorological Department of heavy rain over the weekend. The department on Thursday forecast extreme rainfall between June 9 and June 11 in Mumbai. It also predicted “heavy to very heavy” rain over Goa and Konkan region between June 7 and June 12.

“As rainfall activity is likely to enhance from June 8 with further increase on June 9, people are advised to abstain from outdoor activities as much as possible during the period and watch out for weather updates from the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai,” the weather department said, according to The Indian Express.

The department has also told fishermen to stay away from seas from Friday till June 12.

Pre-monsoon showers on Thursday led to severe waterlogging in some areas of the city and delayed train and flight services. The India Meteorological Department’s Colaba observatory recorded 27.6 mm rainfall till 5.30 pm while the Santacruz observatory received 39 mm.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation administration has taken several precautionary measures to tackle any untoward incident. The civic body said three teams of the National Disaster Response Force, equipped with flood rescue material, will be stationed at Parel and Mankhurd for the eastern suburbs, and Andheri Sports Complex for western suburbs. Navy personnel will be deployed in Colaba, Worli, Ghatkopar, Trombay and Malad for flood rescue, and six Flood Rescue Teams of the Mumbai Fire Brigade will be posted at the Regional Command Centres.

Schools will stay open at all times to provide shelter at times of flooding.